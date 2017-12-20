General Mills' second-quarter sales top estimates

General Mills Inc. raised its full-year organic sales growth forecast and reported second-quarter sales that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by strong demand for its cereal and snack brands such as Lucky Charms and Nature Valley.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company rose 2 per cent to $58.90 before the bell on Wednesday.
Revenue from its North America retail unit, its key revenue contributor, rose 1 per cent in the second quarter, driven by strong demand for cereal, including its new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios.
Snack products such as Larabar and Nature Valley granola bars continued to see strong demand in the region, while sales of yogurt fell for another quarter.
Net income attributable to the company fell 10.6 per cent to $430.5-million, or 74 cents a share, in the quarter ended Nov. 26, due to increased advertising and marketing costs.
The company said it now expects fiscal 2018 organic sales growth to be between flat and down 1 per cent, better than its prior forecast of a decline of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 82 cents per share, in line with analysts' estimates. Revenue rose 2 per cent to $4.20-billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.08-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨