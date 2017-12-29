Goldman expects $5-billion hit to quarterly earnings due to new tax law

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday it expects fourth-quarter earnings to decrease by about $5-billion due to the new U.S. tax law signed by President Donald Trump last week.

Around two-thirds of the $5-billion decrease is due to repatriation tax, Goldman said in a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, the impact of the tax legislation may differ from the estimate, according to the bank.

Congress last week approved a U.S. tax overhaul, the biggest in 30 years, which includes steep tax cuts for corporations and wealthy taxpayers.

The new law significantly lowers the income tax rate for U.S. companies – to 21 per cent from 35 per cent – allowing them to repatriate cash from overseas, and modifies numerous deductions, among other changes.

The tax overhaul will allow Apple Inc to bring back its $252.3-billion foreign cash pile without a major tax hit – a long-standing company goal.

Drug maker Amgen Inc last Friday also said it expects to incur tax expenses of $6-billion to $6.5-billion over time as it repatriates cash it has accumulated around the world because of the new law.