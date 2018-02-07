 Skip to main content

Goldman in talks with Apple to finance iPhone sales: report

In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, a customer hands over cash as she pays for an iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York's Fifth Avenue.

Richard Drew/AP

Reuters
Goldman Sachs is in talks to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products including iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Buyers of a $1,000 iPhone X could take out a loan from Goldman instead of charging it to credit cards that often carry high interest rates, the report said, citing anonymous sources.

Talks between the iPhone maker and the Wall Street bank are ongoing and could still fall apart, the Journal reported.

Neither Apple nor Goldman were immediately available for comment.

