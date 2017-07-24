Alphabet Inc reported a 27.7 per cent drop in quarterly profit as the company recorded a previously announced charge related to a record $2.7-billion fine imposed on its Google unit by the EU.

EU antitrust regulators last month hit Google with a record 2.4-billion-euro ($2.7-billion) fine for favoring its own shopping service, taking a tough line in the first of three probes of its dominance in searches and smartphone operating systems.

The company’s shares, which closed marginally up in regular trading on Monday, fell nearly 3 per cent to $969 after the bell.

The shares had gained nearly 26 per cent this year through Monday’s close.

On a consolidated basis, revenue rose about 21 per cent to $26.01-billion in second quarter ended June 30, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $25.65-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was boosted by robust demand for advertising on mobile and the company’s popular video service YouTube.

Google’s ad revenue, which accounts for a lion’s share of its business, rose 18.4 per cent to $22.67-billion.

The company faces intensifying competition from social media giant Facebook Inc for advertising dollars. The companies together dominate the online ad market.

This year, Google is expected to generate about $73.75-billion in net digital ad revenue worldwide, a 17.8 per cent jump from a year earlier, according to research firm eMarketer.

Paid clicks, where an advertiser pays only if a user clicks on ads, rose 52 per cent. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 35.2 per cent, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Paid clicks rose 44 per cent in the first quarter.

Revenue from its Google Other unit, which includes Pixel smartphone, Play Store and cloud business, rose 42.3 per cent to $3.09-billion.

The company’s net income fell to $3.52-billion, or $5.01 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the second quarter from $4.88-billion, or $7 per share, a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2uR47WB

Analysts had expected earnings of $4.49 per share.

The company changed the method it reports earnings in the first quarter, focusing on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings instead of non-GAAP results.

