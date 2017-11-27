Google seeks to defuse row with Russia over website rankings

Google does not change its search algorithm to re-rank individual websites, it said in a letter to Russia's communications watchdog, after Moscow expressed concerns the search engine might discriminate against Russian media.
The Roskomnadzor watchdog said earlier this month it would seek clarification from Alphabet Inc's Google over whether it intentionally placed articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today lower in search results.
Responding to a question about Sputnik articles at a conference earlier in November, Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said Google was working to give less prominence to "those kinds of websites" as opposed to delisting them.
That prompted complaints from Russian authorities, with Roskomnadzor saying last week it would take action against Google if it discriminated against Russian media.
"We'd like to inform you that by speaking about ranking of web-sources, including the websites of Russia Today and Sputnik, Dr. Eric Schmidt was referring to Google's ongoing efforts to improve search quality," Google said in a letter posted on Roskomnadzor's website.
"We don't change our algorithm to re-rank," it added.
A Google spokeswoman confirmed the letter had been sent by the company but provided no further comment.
The Russian government funds Sputnik and Russia Today.
U.S. intelligence agencies have said both websites spread misinformation and published stories that were negative towards Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨