Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have ‘significant impact’ on sales

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday that a punitive, retaliatory tariff on its motorcycles in any market would have a "significant impact" on its sales there.

The European Commission's president last week threatened to impose tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorbikes if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on a plan to impose global duties on aluminum and steel.

Harley said in a statement that it supports free and fair trade, and the proposed U.S. import tariffs will drive up costs for all products made with aluminum and steel, regardless of their origin.