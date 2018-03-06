 Skip to main content

Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have ‘significant impact’ on sales

This Tuesday, April 25, 2017, photo shows Harley-Davidson motorcycles on display in the showroom at a dealership in Miami.

Alan Diaz/AP Photo

Rajesh Kumar Singh
CHICAGO
Reuters

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday that a punitive, retaliatory tariff on its motorcycles in any market would have a "significant impact" on its sales there.

The European Commission's president last week threatened to impose tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorbikes if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on a plan to impose global duties on aluminum and steel.

Harley said in a statement that it supports free and fair trade, and the proposed U.S. import tariffs will drive up costs for all products made with aluminum and steel, regardless of their origin.

