Home Depot’s profit and sales top estimates on higher traffic, spending

Home Depot Inc's profit beat market estimates for the sixth straight quarter on Tuesday as more shoppers visited the No.1 U.S. home improvement chain and spent more on average amid an improving housing market.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 15.7 per cent, which along with the strong results helped send its shares up 1.2 per cent to $189.18 in trading before the bell.

The U.S. housing market has been on a winning streak, helped by rising employment and higher wages. That has encouraged homeowners to buy new homes or remodel their existing ones, both of which benefit chains such as Home Depot and Lowe's Cos Inc .

U.S. housing starts jumped 9.7 per cent in January, to their highest level since October 2016, while homebuilding rose to more than a one-year high, according to data released by the Commerce Department last week.

Sales at Home Depot stores open for more than a year rose 7.5 per cent in the latest fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, handily beating analysts average estimate of 6.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales at the company's U.S. stores increased 7.2 per cent, also beating analysts estimates of 6.1 per cent.

The number of customer transactions in the quarter rose 2 per cent, while the average check increased 5.5 per cent.

However, Home Depot's comparable store sales growth forecast of 5 per cent for fiscal year 2018 was below analysts estimates of an increase of 5.4 per cent.

Both the company's and analysts' estimates show that demand would taper compared with fiscal 2017, when Home Depot's comparable store sales increased 6.8 per cent.

The company expects overall sales growth to slow to 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2018, from an increase of 6.7 per cent last year, while analysts were expecting a slowdown to about 6 per cent.

In the latest fourth quarter, the retailer's net sales rose 7.5 per cent to $23.88-billion, which beat analysts estimate of $23.66-billion.

Home Depot's net earnings rose 2 per cent to $1.78-billion, $1.52 per share, though growth was curbed by a $127-million charge related to changes in the U.S. tax code.

Excluding one time items, the company earned $1.69 per share beating analysts' estimate of $1.61 per share.

Home Depot's shares have risen about 32 per cent in the past 12 months, outpacing the roughly 26 per cent increase in Lowe's and the 21 per cent rise in the S&P 500 consumer discretionary index.

Lowe's is expected to report fourth quarter results on Feb. 28.