A J. Crew store at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, May 16, 2017. (STEFANIA CURTO/NYT)
Apparel retailer J.Crew Group Inc. said on Monday that James Brett will succeed retail veteran Millard Drexler as chief executive officer.

Brett, who has more than 25 years of retail experience, most recently served as President of specialty home furnishing company West Elm, a unit of Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Drexler, who is credited with making apparel retailer Gap Inc. a global brand, will continue in his role as J.Crew’s chairman.

Sales of the company, whose ballet flats and cashmere cardigans were once a staple of middle-class U.S. wardrobes, have been declining, as it struggles to keep abreast of changing tastes and faces fierce competition from cheaper online retailers.

Alex Bellos, the head of the West Elm’s Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham brands, will succeed Brett as president of the home furnishing company, Williams-Sonoma said in a statement.

Brett, whose appointment is effective from July, will also join J. Crew’s board of directors.

