Folgers coffee maker J.M. Smucker Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by cost-cutting, and said it would slash $100-million more in annual costs.

Smucker has resorted to cost cuts amid slowing demand for its coffee products and stiff competition in its pet foods business.

Sales in its coffee business dipped for the fourth straight quarter in the quarter ended April 30, hurt by weak demand for Folgers, while lower sales of cat food brands such as 9Lives and Meow Mix dragged down total pet foods sales by 5 per cent.

But selling, distribution, and administrative expenses fell 5 per cent to $334.4-million in the quarter, helped by a restructuring program announced last year, which includes job reductions and facility closures.

Smucker said it now expects annual cost cuts of $450-million by fiscal year 2020.

The company’s net income fell to $110.4-million, or 96 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended April 30, from $191-million, or $1.61 a share, a year earlier.

Smucker recorded a $57.5-million impairment charge and a $21.5-million derivative loss in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.80 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.72, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales dipped 1.3 per cent to $1.78-billion, marking the fourth straight quarter of decline, but narrowly beat analysts’ estimates of $1.77-billion.

Report Typo/Error