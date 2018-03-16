Johnson & Johnson says private firm offered $2.1-billion for Lifescan diabetes business

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that private investment firm Platinum Equity had offered to buy its LifeScan Inc diabetes care business for about $2.1-billion.

LifeScan makes blood glucose monitoring products and generated net revenue of about $1.5-billion in 2017, Johnson & Johnson said.

The company said the acceptance period for the offer would end on June 15, unless extended, and during that time, consultations with relevant works councils were planned.

Story continues below advertisement

J&J had said in January last year it was evaluating options for its diabetes care companies, specifically LifeScan, Animas Corp, and Calibra Medical Inc.