Johnson & Johnson says private firm offered $2.1-billion for Lifescan diabetes business

The Johnson & Johnson logo is arranged for a photograph in New York, U.S., on Monday, April 15, 2013.

Scott Eells/Bloomberg

Reuters
Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that private investment firm Platinum Equity had offered to buy its LifeScan Inc diabetes care business for about $2.1-billion.

LifeScan makes blood glucose monitoring products and generated net revenue of about $1.5-billion in 2017, Johnson & Johnson said.

The company said the acceptance period for the offer would end on June 15, unless extended, and during that time, consultations with relevant works councils were planned.

J&J had said in January last year it was evaluating options for its diabetes care companies, specifically LifeScan, Animas Corp, and Calibra Medical Inc.

