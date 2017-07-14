JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 13.4 per cent increase in quarterly profit on Friday as gains from higher interest rates more than offset a drop in bond trading.

The bank’s net income rose to $7.03-billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $6.20-billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $1.82 from $1.55.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported results were comparable.

Executives at big banks warned in recent weeks that trading revenue during the quarter would be down from a year earlier, when client trading surged around U.K.’s Brexit vote.

The latest quarter, however, benefited from the Federal Reserve more than doubling its overnight interest rate to a target range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent, compared with 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent a year earlier.

Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc are also scheduled to report results on Friday.

