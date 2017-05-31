Kellogg Co. is shuttering distribution centres across the nation and cutting more than 1,000 workers, as it follows through with a cost-cutting plan amid falling sales.

The company notified agencies in several states of the closures this week. Earlier this year, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles said it would close nearly 40 distribution centres and use a warehouse system moving forward.

Kellogg and competitors like General Mills and Post have been cutting costs and changing strategies as consumer trends shift away from processed foods in North America, a key market for Kellogg. Sales have been declining since 2013 at Kellogg.

The company said it won’t disclose specifics on jobs cuts and the location of facilities slated to close, though it is required to notify various state agencies about facility closures.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company will shut down a distribution centre in Memphis and lay off 172 workers. It will close a centre in Sharonville, Ohio, and lay off nearly 250 employees.

Other closings include centres in Houston and Fort Worth, Texas, affecting 420 workers. Facilities in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina, will also close, affecting 500 workers.

Report Typo/Error