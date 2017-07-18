Lockheed Martin Corp., the Pentagon’s No. 1 weapons supplier, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects increased defence spending under U.S. President Donald Trump to underpin its earnings this year.

Lockheed’s net income rose nearly 5 per cent to $942-million (U.S.), or $3.23 a share, in the second quarter, helping the company nudge its full-year profit forecast higher.

U.S. demand for F-35 jets has increased with the Pentagon announcing on July 10 that it would add 13 jets to its planned purchase of F-35s, but a detailed delivery schedule was not released.

Chief executive officer Marillyn Hewson told analysts on a conference call, “As you can see just with what’s in the budget deliberations right now, with the adds that are coming forward on the F-35 for the various services … we will still see potentially some upside.”

Ms. Hewson is aiming to win a portion of six or seven multibillion dollar contracts that are scheduled to be awarded this year, such as the new Air Force training jet, and a renewal of an $8-billion logistics and maintenance contract to support U.S. special forces.

Net sales rose to $12.69-billion from $11.58-billion a year ago. Analysts expected $3.11 a share on revenue of $12.40-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lockheed raised its 2017 profit forecast to $12.30 to $12.60 a share, up from its forecast of $12.15 to $12.45 in the previous quarter, but only 5 cents higher than the outlook it gave in January.

The company also raised its 2017 sales forecast to $49.8-billion to $51-billion, from $49.5-billion to $50.7-billion.

Lockheed shares have gained about 15 per cent this year. Mr. Trump promised during his election campaign to spend more on defence, and this has buoyed defence companies’ stock prices.

Lockheed sells security and intelligence products including ships, planes, and missile systems to the U.S. intelligence community, the military and NASA. The U.S. government was about 70 per cent of Lockheed’s revenue in 2016. The company has been working to expand its international customer base, which accounted for 27 per cent of revenue last year.

Lockheed said sales at aeronautics, its largest segment, which makes the F-35 fighter jet and C-130 planes, rose 19.4 per cent during the quarter.

