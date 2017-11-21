Lowe’s quarterly profit more than doubles

Lowe's Cos Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by lower costs as well as higher demand for emergency supplies and rebuilding material due to hurricanes battering several regions in the United States.
Sales at stores open at least a year increased 5.7 per cent, above the average analyst estimate of 4.6 per cent growth, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $872-million, or $1.05 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $379-million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
