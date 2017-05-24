Lowe’s Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and comparable sales, sending its shares down 7 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Lowe’s results were a contrast to those of larger rival Home Depot Inc, which reported quarterly profit and same-store sales above analysts’ estimates last week, buoyed by higher customer spending on expensive items.

Lowe’s focus on the do-it-yourself customer has led it to lag Home Depot, whose focus on high-spending professional contractors has helped it benefit more from the strength in the housing market.

Home improvement has remained a bright spot in the gloomy U.S. retail industry, as a strong labor market and historically low mortgage rates drive demand for housing.

Sales at Lowe’s stores open at least for a year rose 1.9 per cent, below the 2.6 per cent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $602-million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $884-million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lowe’s recorded a $464-million pretax loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with its $1.6-billion cash tender offer.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 10.7 per cent to $16.86-billion, slightly below the average analyst expectation of $16.96-billion.

