Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Lowe's workers collect shopping carts in the parking lot at the Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse in Burbank, Calif. (FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)
Lowe's workers collect shopping carts in the parking lot at the Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse in Burbank, Calif. (FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)

Lowe’s profit, same-store sales miss estimates Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Lowe’s Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and comparable sales, sending its shares down 7 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Lowe’s results were a contrast to those of larger rival Home Depot Inc, which reported quarterly profit and same-store sales above analysts’ estimates last week, buoyed by higher customer spending on expensive items.

Lowe’s focus on the do-it-yourself customer has led it to lag Home Depot, whose focus on high-spending professional contractors has helped it benefit more from the strength in the housing market.

Home improvement has remained a bright spot in the gloomy U.S. retail industry, as a strong labor market and historically low mortgage rates drive demand for housing.

Sales at Lowe’s stores open at least for a year rose 1.9 per cent, below the 2.6 per cent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $602-million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $884-million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lowe’s recorded a $464-million pretax loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with its $1.6-billion cash tender offer.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 10.7 per cent to $16.86-billion, slightly below the average analyst expectation of $16.96-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular