Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 15 per cent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. fashion accessories maker sold fewer items to department stores.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $125.5-million, or 80 cents per share in the first quarter ended July 1, from $147.1-million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for Michael Kors, which said last month it would buy upscale shoemaker Jimmy Choo, dipped 3.6 per cent to $952.4-million.

The company, however, raised its annual revenue forecast.

