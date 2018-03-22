 Skip to main content

Nike tops revenue, profit estimates on strong global sales

A Nike store in the Villaggio Mall, part of the Aspire Zone, in Doha, Qatar.

Gabriela Maj/Bloomberg

Nivedita Balu
Bengaluru
Reuters

Nike Inc's quarterly revenue and profit beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by robust demand in its international markets and initiatives such as selling directly to customers.

Shares of the Dow component rose nearly 2 per cent in extended trade. They had closed down 3 per cent at $64.42 in regular trading, primarily after reports investor William Ackman's Pershing Square had exited the company with a profit of about $100-million.

Sales jumped 24.3 per cent in China in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, while they rose 19.4 per cent in Europe.

The strong show in international markets helped offset a 6 per cent drop in sales in North America, where Nike is battling rival Adidas.

"As we close Q3, we now see a significant reversal of trend in North America," CEO Mark Parker said in a statement.

However, the company reported a net loss of $921-million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.14-billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a one-time charge of $2-billion in the reported quarter related to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.

Excluding the charge, the company earned 68 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6.5 per cent to $8.98-billion.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share and revenue of $8.85-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

