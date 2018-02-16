 Skip to main content

Qualcomm says it’s open to talks with Broadcom for better offer

A Broadcom office building in Rancho Bernardo, Calif.

Mike Blake/REUTERS

Reuters

Qualcomm Inc is open to discussing a buyout offer from Broadcom Ltd that "reflects the true value" of the chip maker and better addresses concerns about regulatory hurdles to a deal, the company said on Friday.

Qualcomm and Broadcom executives met for the first time on Feb. 14 to discuss the existing acquisition offer.

Qualcomm's board maintained its view that Broadcom's existing $121-billion proposal materially undervalues the company and has an unacceptably high level of risk, and is not in the best interests of its stockholders.

