 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Sears comparable sales beats estimates on lower tax rates

Sears comparable sales beats estimates on lower tax rates

A Sears logo is seen at a store in Schaumburg, Illinois, U.S.

Jim Young/REUTERS

Nivedita Balu
Bengaluru
Reuters

Sears Holdings Corp reported a smaller-than-expected decline in comparable-store sales in a surprise fourth-quarter earnings announcement, sending its shares up 9 per cent on Wednesday.

Sears said its comparable-store sales fell 15.6 per cent in the quarter ended Feb. 3. Analysts on average had expected a 16.4 per cent decline, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sears has been in the midst of a turnaround plan that includes shuttering unprofitable stores and aggressively cutting costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the largest U.S. retailer, Sears last year flagged doubts that it could continue as a going concern, after struggling against the Amazon-fueled shift to online shopping.

Sears reported a net income of $182-million or $1.69 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $607-million or $5.67 per share a year earlier. Results included a $470-million gain thanks to lower U.S. corporate tax rates.

Sears' revenue fell 27.7 per cent to $4.38-billion, as it operated fewer stores compared with a year earlier.

Shares of Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears were up 9.1 per cent at $2.64 in after-hours trading.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.