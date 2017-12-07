Sears investor urges U.S. retailer to explore going private

A Sears Holdings Corp investor on Thursday asked the struggling retailer to consider options including going private and investigate what it called an "unusually high volume" of short-selling in the company's shares.

Switzerland-based Memento SA also called for a temporary suspension of short-selling in Sears' shares.

Memento is the investment manager for the Elarof Trust, which is owned by the Swiss-based Spadone family and owns nearly 2 million Sears shares.