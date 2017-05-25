Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25-billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Sales at Sears’ U.S. stores open more than a year fell 12.4 per cent, while at Kmart they fell 11.2 per cent in the first quarter ended April 29.

Net income attributable to Sears’ shareholders was $244-million, or $2.28 per share, compared with a loss of $471-million, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 20.3 per cent to $4.30-billion.

The company said in April that it expected to report a net profit of between $185-million and $285-million for the first quarter, helped by cost cuts, including through shutting stores and reducing management jobs.

