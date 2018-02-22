 Skip to main content

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel earned $638-million in 2017

In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013, file photo, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel poses for a photo in Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Munsif Vengattil
Reuters

Snap Inc Chief Executive Evan Spiegel received $637.8-million as total compensation last year after the company went public, the third-highest annual payout ever received by a company's CEO.

Spiegel's payout trails the 2007 and 2008 compensations of Daniel Och, CEO of hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, according to ISS Analytics, the data arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

Och received an annual compensation of $918.9-million in fiscal year 2007 and $1.19-billion in 2008.

Spiegel's pay package is based on stock-based awards worth $636.6-million and salary and other compensation worth about $1.2-million, according to a security filing by Snap on Thursday.

"I believe this is the largest value we have seen in the 10 years we've been compiling annual 'highest-paid' CEO studies," said Dan Marcec, Director of Content at executive compensation data firm Equilar.

Spiegel earned $98,078 as salary in 2017, according to a security filing by the company.

Shares of Snap rose in February above its IPO price of $17 for the first time since July.

The company's shares fell 8 per cent on Thursday and analysts attributed the losses to users taking issue with Snap's latest redesign.

