Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia President Atsushi Morita speaks during a PlayStation event in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Photo)
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia President Atsushi Morita speaks during a PlayStation event in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Photo)

Sony’s PlayStation VR headset sales top 1-million units Add to ...

TOKYO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Sony Corp has sold more than one million units of its virtual reality (VR) headset globally, the Asia chief of the Japanese firm’s gaming unit said on Wednesday, as a relatively low price helps push the product into an early lead.

Sales of the PlayStation VR headset, released in October, have “exceeded our expectations,” Atsushi Morita, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia, said in an interview.

“We are boosting production and a supply shortage should be solved accordingly,” Morita told Reuters.

The sales momentum supports analysts’ view that Sony is in a good position to build an early lead in the high-end VR headset race with its more modest price tag and by tapping the nearly 60 million users of its flagship PlayStation 4 console.

The headset, designed to work with the PlayStation 4 rather than requiring new equipment, retails at $399, cheaper than Facebook Inc’s $599 Oculus Rift and HTC Corp’s $799 Vive.

According to researcher IDC, about 2 million VR headsets were shipped worldwide in the first three months of 2017. Excluding cheaper smartphone-based headsets, Sony ranked top with 429,000 units.

Morita stressed it was still the beginning of Sony’s long-term vision of VR eventually taking over functions offered by television sets.

“I believe that VR technology is the (greatest) innovation since the birth of television,” he said. “VR allows you to travel to World Heritage sites or to space while staying at home. It’s like a time machine or a door to anywhere.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: This Canadian firm hopes to bring virtual reality to the masses (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Sony Corp
    $37.93
    -0.20
    (-0.52%)
  • Updated June 7 2:21 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular