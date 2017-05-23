The chief executive officers of two major U.S. companies – retailer Target Corp. and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co. – offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border-adjustment tax.

Target CEO Brian Cornell has been one of the most vocal opponents of the Republican-backed border-adjustment tax and testified alongside Juan Luciano, president and CEO of ADM, who spoke in favour of the proposal.

The border tax would imposes a tax on imports while providing a credit for exports and has been proposed by House Republicans as part of a larger tax-code overhaul. Target is a big importer of goods, while ADM exports.

House Speaker Paul Ryan argues the proposed border tax, which is estimated to garner $1-trillion (U.S.), will not affect prices and will allow rate cuts for businesses while not creating deficits, but retailers warn that it could raise consumer prices as much as 15 per cent.

Mr. Cornell and Mr. Luciano took staunchly different positions on the tax.

“Under the new border-adjustment tax, American families – your constituents – would pay more so many multinational corporations can pay even less,” Mr. Cornell told the committee.

Mr. Luciano, on the other hand, argued that the tax would make U.S. companies more competitive.

“A competitive tax code will help us continue providing American-made food and feed to our customers in the United States and abroad in the face of robust and, from a tax perspective, ever strengthening competition from abroad,” he said.

The committee heard from two additional supporters of the tax, including William Simon, the former CEO of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., who, despite his past with a large retailer that opposes the tax, endorsed the measure.

“We will see more good middle class jobs, a robust U.S. economy and an era of growth that will be led by a new industrial revolution,” Mr. Simon said.

Lawrence Lindsey, the former director of the National Economic Council under President George W. Bush, also supported the tax.

