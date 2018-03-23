Source says ‘no truth’ to rumours of Target-Kroger merger talks

There is no truth to a report of merger talks between retailers Target Corp and Kroger Co , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, tech focused magazine Fast Company reported that the companies are in possible merger talks, sending the shares of both companies higher.

"There is no truth to this rumor," the source said.

Kroger spokeswoman Kristal Howard said: "We generally don't comment on rumors or speculation."

Kroger has a market cap of $20.62-billion and Target $37.12-billion.

Korger shares that were up 13 per cent before the bell pared their gains to trade up 2.5 per cent at $24. Shares of Target are up 1.5 per cent at $70.