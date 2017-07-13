Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A customer shops in a Target store in Richmond, Va., in this file photo. (Steve Helber/AP)
A customer shops in a Target store in Richmond, Va., in this file photo. (Steve Helber/AP)

Target forecasts rise in second-quarter comparable sales, higher profit Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Target Corp said on Thursday it expects a “modest” increase in second-quarter comparable sales, the first rise in five quarters, helped by improved traffic and sales trends in the first two months of the quarter ending July.

The retailer had previously forecast a low single-digit decline in comparable sales.

Target also said on Thursday it expects second-quarter profit to come in above its forecast range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share, also helped by a net tax effect related to its global sourcing operations.

The retailer’s shares were up 5.4 per cent at $53.61 in premarket trading.

Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc also said this week it was expecting second-quarter sales to significantly improve from the first quarter.

Target also said it was pleased with initial results from Target Restock, a next-day home delivery service it is testing in Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

Target will report second-quarter results on Aug. 16.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Target Corp
    $50.87
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated July 12 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular