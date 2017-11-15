Target’s holiday-quarter profit forecast disappoints

Target Corp issued an underwhelming profit forecast for the key holiday quarter, as it continues to depend on price cuts to drive traffic to its stores and websites, sending its shares down 3 per cent in premarket trade.

The department store operator forecast adjusted earnings of $1.05 to $1.25 per share for the quarter ending January 2018, largely below the average analyst estimate of $1.24.

The company's same store sales in the third quarter, however, topped estimates, driven by online sales.

Sales at the retailer's stores open at least a year increased 0.9 per cent, above the average analyst estimate of 0.4 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable online sales jumped 24 per cent and contributed 0.8 percentage points to Target's total comparable sales growth.

Net income fell to $480-million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $608-million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier, on higher selling and general expenses.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 91 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 86 cents.

Sales rose 1.4 per cent to $16.67-billion.