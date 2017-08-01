Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and increased its full-year forecast for margins and adjusted earnings per share as it saw improved results across its largest businesses.

The news and information company reported second-quarter net earnings of $206-million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $350-million or 45 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 60 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 52 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total second-quarter revenue was $2.78-billion up 2 per cent from a year earlier, but was flat when currency was factored in. That matched analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the company’s Financial & Risk division, which accounted for more than half of company revenue, outpaced cancellations, a key indicator of future growth, driven by sales in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Financial & Risk revenue, excluding currency, was up 2 per cent to $1.5-billion.

Thomson Reuters, which is the parent of Reuters News, competes for financial customers with Bloomberg LP, as well as News Corp’s Dow Jones unit.

The company raised its 2017 forecast for earnings to between $2.40 and $2.45 per share, up from $2.35. It raised a forecast for adjusted earnings margins by 5 basis points to a range of 29.3 per cent to 30.3 per cent.

Thomson Reuters also reaffirmed its outlook of low single-digit revenue growth.

The company saw increases in revenue across all of its divisions except for Reuters News, which saw $74-million in revenue, down 5 per cent year over year.

