Thomson Reuters posts higher quarterly revenue

Thomson Reuters Corp. capped 2017 with a quarter of modest growth, as the news and information giant prepares to reshape its business through a multibillion-dollar deal with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP.

Fourth-quarter revenue was US$2.95-billion, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, though revenue rose only 1 per cent excluding the impact of foreign currency.

For the full year, revenue increased 1 per cent to US$11.33-billion.

Full-year profit in 2017 was US$1.46-billion, down from US$3.15-billion a year earlier, when earnings were inflated by the sale of the IP and science business.

Last week, Thomson Reuters announced it had struck a US$17-billion deal to spin out its core financial and risk business as a new joint venture with Blackstone. The private equity giant will take a 55-per-cent stake in the business, and is charged with accelerating its growth. Thomson Reuters retains the other 45 per cent, and plans to focus its resources on its legal, tax and accounting, and Reuters News businesses.

Chief executive officer Jim Smith said the company showed "continued progress in key areas" in the final quarter of 2017, in a statement.

"We remain extremely excited about the future prospects for [the financial and risk business] through our strategic partnership with Blackstone, and our renewed focus to accelerate growth in the core businesses of Thomson Reuters," he said.

The deal with Blackstone is expected to close in the second half of 2018. At the time the Blackstone deal was struck, Thomson Reuters prereleased some key figures from its 2017 earnings.

In the financial and risk division, new sales outpaced cancellations and revenue rose 3 per cent to US$1.55-billion in the fourth quarter on the strength of gains in the Americas. But once again, revenue climbed just 1 per cent when excluding a lift from currency rates. Recurring revenues, which make up the bulk of returns, were unchanged.

Thomson Reuters earned profit of US$591-million or 81 cents a share in the fourth quarter. That was sharply lower than a year earlier, when Thomson Reuters gained US$2-billion on the sale of its intellectual property and science unit, and posted profit of US$2.24-billion, or $3.03 a share.

The fourth quarter of 2017 also included US$304-million in benefits from sweeping U.S. tax cuts enacted in the U.S.

Legal revenue increased 2 per cent to US$881-million, or 1 per cent excluding currency effects, as growth in recurring revenues was offset by declines in returns from U.S. print products and transactions.

But the smaller tax and accounting arm continued to grow at a faster rate, with revenue up 6 per cent to US$443-million.

Reuters News revenue was down 5 per cent to US$75-million. But the news division secured stable funding for the next 30 years when Blackstone agreed to pay at least US$325-million annually to Thomson Reuters for access to Reuters content within the new financial and risk company.

Woodbridge Co. Ltd., the Thomson family holding company and controlling shareholder of Thomson Reuters, also owns The Globe and Mail.