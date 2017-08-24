Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tiffany & Co reported bigger-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Thursday. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Tiffany & Co reported bigger-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Thursday, helped in part by higher demand for its fashion and designer jewelry in Japan and lower input costs.

Sales at established stores open for more than a year fell 2 per cent, steeper than the 1 per cent fall expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company, which gets about 15 per cent of its revenue from Japan, saw comparable sales rise 3 per cent in the region in the quarter.

Comparable sales in the Americas – its biggest market, fell 1 per cent due to lower tourist spending and weak demand across categories other than fashion and designer jewelry.

Net sales rose 3 per cent to $959.7-million in the second quarter ended July 31, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $930.3-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $115-million, or 92 cents per share, in the reported quarter, from $105.7-million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share.

  • Tiffany & Co
    $88.72
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated August 23 4:01 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

