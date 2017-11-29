Tiffany’s sales, profit top estimates on demand for fashion jewellery

Jeweler Tiffany & Co's sales and profit beat market estimates, helped by strong demand for its fashion and high-end solitaire jewelry in its first full quarter under new Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo.

The company's shares rose 2 per cent to $96 before the bell on Wednesday.

Tiffany said sales in the Americas, its biggest market, rose 1 per cent in the third quarter, while sales from Asia-Pacific jumped 15 per cent on strong demand in mainland China.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the company reported an unexpected drop in overall comparable store sales.

Tiffany's comparable store sales declined 1 per cent, while analysts on average were expecting an increase of 0.02 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New York-based Tiffany's net income rose 5.4 per cent to $100.2-million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

Total revenue rose 3 per cent to $976.2-million Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share and revenue of $957-million.