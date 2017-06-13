Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, citing the need to grieve for his recently deceased mother and to work on his leadership skills, according to an email from Kalanick seen by Reuters.

Kalanick, 40, did not say how long he would be away from Uber, the ride-hailing firm that he helped turn into the world’s most valuable venture-backed company, but has run into problems due to its rough-and-tumble approach to regulations and its own employees.

“During this interim period, the leadership team, my directs, will be running the company,” Kalanick wrote in his email. “I will be available as needed for the most strategic decisions, but I will be empowering them to be bold and decisive in order to move the company forward swiftly.”

His temporary move is the latest and most important departure from the executive ranks of the company, which is now worth $68-billion.

In his email, Kalanick cited the need to take time off to grieve the loss of his mother, who died in a recent boating accident in which his father was also injured, and also to address his own shortcomings.

“If we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve,” Kalanick wrote.

His move comes after a months-long investigation led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who was hired by Uber to look into its culture and practices after a female former employee wrote a public account of her time at the company marred by sexual harassment.

Uber on Tuesday publicly released the recommendations from Holder’s report. They call for reducing Kalanick’s sweeping authority and instituting more controls over spending, human resources and the behavior of managers.

The company shared the 47 recommendations, which were unanimously adopted by the board on Sunday, with employees during an approximately hour-long all-staff meeting at its headquarters in San Francisco. Kalanick was not at the meeting, a source familiar with the matter said.

PIVOTAL MOMENT

The changes mark a pivotal moment for a company under pressure to change its culture and leadership, which have been largely defined by Kalanick’s brash approach.

Holder and his law firm were retained after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler in February published a blog post detailing what she described as sexual harassment and the lack of a suitable response by senior managers.

Since then, Uber has suffered a series of setbacks, including a federal probe into the company’s use of technology to evade regulators in certain cities, a trade secrets lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit, Waymo, and an exodus of top executives.

At Tuesday’s employee meeting, human resources chief Liane Hornsey thanked Fowler for being a catalyst for the changes, receiving applause from employees, according to the source.

Holder’s recommendations include adding independent members to the board of directors and considering an independent chair. They also suggest changes to company culture, including prohibiting romances between bosses and their reports and creating clearer guidelines on the use of drugs and alcohol.

Other recommendations include holding managers more accountable and mandating manager training. The board will also create an oversight committee to monitor issues such as diversity and an audit committee to oversee spending, and improve the company’s gender and racial diversity.

Holder recommended rectifying one particular complaint of employees: moving the evening dinner hour to a time that “signals an earlier end to the work day.” Several employees have said that Kalanick pushed back the catered dinner hour at Uber to encourage employees to work later.

Kalanick’s leave of absence follows a day-long board meeting on Sunday during which members of Uber’s board of directors discussed the matter. His departure, even temporary, is a thunderclap for the Silicon Valley startup world, where company founders in recent years have enjoyed more autonomy and have often become synonymous with their firms.

Here's a timeline of Uber's troubles so far this year.

— Jan. 28: After President Donald Trump releases his first executive order on immigration, New York taxi drivers protest by refusing to pick up passengers at Kennedy Airport for an hour. Some protesters say Uber tries to capitalize on the protest by picking up passengers anyway, prompting a Twitter protest urging people to delete Uber's app from their smartphones.

— Feb. 2: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits President Trump's council of business leaders amid mounting pressure from employees and customers over the immigration order.

— Feb. 19: A former Uber engineer, Susan Fowler, discloses sexual harassment and sexism claims in a blog post about her year at Uber. Fowler says her boss propositioned her and higher-ups ignored her complaints. Kalanick calls Fowler's accusations "abhorrent" and hires former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate.

— Feb. 23: Waymo, a self-driving car company spun off from Google, sues Uber. Waymo alleges that Anthony Levandowski — a former top manager for Google's self-driving car project — stole pivotal technology from Google before leaving to run Uber's self-driving car division.

— Feb. 28: A video emerges of Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver. It includes yelling and profanity and ends with a combative Kalanick dismissing the agitated driver's claims that sharp reductions in fares forced him into bankruptcy. In an email to employees, Kalanick admits he needs leadership help. "I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up," he says.

— March 3: The New York Times reveals that Uber used a phoney version of its app to thwart authorities in cities where it was operating illegally. Uber's so-called Greyball software identified regulators who were posing as riders and blocked access to them. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Uber's use of the Greyball software.

— March 19: Uber's president, Jeff Jones, resigns less than a year after joining the company. He tells the tech blog Recode that his approach to leadership is at odds with what he experienced at Uber.

— April 18: Sherif Marakby, a global vice-president who leads Uber's self-driving car program, leaves the company.

— April 27: Levandowski announces he is stepping aside while Uber defends itself against the allegations from Waymo.

— May 11: A federal judge in San Francisco rejects Uber's request for arbitration and refers Waymo's case to the U.S. Attorney's office for a possible criminal investigation. Days later the judge bans Uber from using technology taken from Waymo, but doesn't order Uber to halt its self-driving vehicle program, as Waymo requested. The case is set for trial in October.

— May 26: Kalanick's mother dies in a boating accident. His father is seriously injured.

— May 30: Uber fires Levandowski.

— May 31: Uber's finance chief Gautam Gupta says he plans to leave the company in July.

— June 6: Uber fires 20 people after a law firm, Perkins Coie, investigates complaints of harassment, bullying and retaliation. That investigation, which was separate from Holder's, checked into 215 complaints; 57 are still under investigation.

— June 11: Uber's board meets with Holder and adopts a series of recommendations based on his report.

— June 12: Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice-president for business and a close ally of Kalanick, leaves the company.

— June 13: Kalanick tells Uber employees that he's taking a leave for an unspecified period, but will be available for "the most strategic decisions." Uber's board releases Holder's recommendations, which include removing some of Kalanick's responsibilities and replacing Uber's chairman and founder, Garrett Camp, with an independent chairman. Holder also recommends many cultural and policy changes, from establishing an effective complaint process to recruiting more diverse applicants to prohibiting alcohol and drug use during core work hours.

