Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S.Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin makes an announcement the White House on June 29, 2017. (KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
U.S.Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin makes an announcement the White House on June 29, 2017. (KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

U.S. debt ceiling to be raised in September: Mnuchin Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the nation’s debt ceiling will be raised in September and that after talks with congressional leaders from both parties everyone is “on the same page.”

“My strong preference is that we have a clean debt ceiling (increase), but the most important issue is the debt ceiling will be raised in September,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, indicating an interest in legislation that did not stray into unrelated territory.

“I have had discussions with the leaders in both parties in the House and Senate and we are all on the same page,” he added. “The government intends to pay its debts and the debt ceiling will be raised.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump threatens to terminate NAFTA at Arizona rally: 'I don't think we can make a deal' (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular