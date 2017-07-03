U.S. factory activity jumped in June suggesting economic growth in the second quarter gained some steam, while construction spending held steady in May.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity rose to a reading of 57.8 last month from 54.9 in May.

A reading above 50 in the ISM index indicates an expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for roughly 12 per cent of the overall U.S. economy.

The ISM survey’s new orders sub-index rose to 63.5 in June from 59.5 the prior month. A measure of factory employment increased to a reading of 57.2 from 53.5 in May.

According to ISM, comments from those surveyed generally reflected expanding conditions, “with new orders, production, employment, backlog and exports all growing in June compared to May and with supplier deliveries and inventories struggling to keep up with the production pace.” Fifteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in June.

The dollar rose to a session high against a basket of currencies after the data, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose to a more than eight-year high. U.S. stocks extended gains.

CONSTRUCTION SPENDING MIXED

Meanwhile, U.S. construction spending unexpectedly remained flat in May but federal government outlays on construction projects were the highest in more than four years.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending in May remained unchanged at $1.23-trillion. Spending in April was revised to show it declining 0.7 per cent after a previously reported 1.4 per cent fall.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.3 per cent in May. Construction spending increased 4.5 per cent from a year ago.

Federal government construction spending jumped 6.4 per cent in May to its highest monthly level since January 2013.

The May construction spending release included revisions to data back to January 2015, the Commerce Department said.

In May, private construction spending fell 0.6 per cent, the biggest decline since October 2015, after declining 0.2 per cent in April. Investment in private residential construction also declined 0.6 per cent, the biggest fall since July 2014, after rising 0.5 per cent the prior month.

Spending on private nonresidential structures fell 0.7 per cent in May, the fifth straight monthly decline.

Investment in public construction projects rose 2.1 per cent in May after dropping 2.7 per cent in April.

Outlays on state and local government construction projects increased 1.7 per cent in May after falling 2.7 per cent in April.

Report Typo/Error