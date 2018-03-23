 Skip to main content

U.S. House panel asks Zuckerberg to testify on Facebook data scandal

In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

Steven Senne/AP Photo

WASHINGTON
Reuters

The leaders of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Friday wrote Facebook Inc chief executive Mark Zuckerberg detailing new concerns about the social media company's use of data and formally requesting that he testify at a future hearing.

"The hearing will examine the harvesting and sale of personal information from more than 50 million Facebook users, potentially without their notice or consent and in violation of Facebook policy," wrote chairman Representative Greg Walden, a Republican who chairs the panel, and Frank Pallone, the top Democrat, and other committee leaders.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for mistakes his company made in how it handled data belonging to 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers' access to such information. Reuters
