U.S. investigating Apple over updates that slow older iPhones: sources

Apple Inc.'s iPhone 6 is displayed at the company's Omotesando store in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

Tom Schoenberg and Matt Robinson
Bloomberg News

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating whether Apple Inc. violated securities laws concerning its disclosures about a software update that slowed older iPhone models, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government has requested information from the company, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the probe is private. The inquiry is in early stages, they cautioned, and it's too soon to conclude any enforcement will follow.

