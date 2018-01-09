 Skip to main content

U.S. job openings dropped for second consecutive month in November

Pedestrians pass a sign advertising a sale and a job opening at a shop on Newbury Street in Boston on Oct. 11, 2017.

Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

Employers posted fewer open jobs in November, the second straight month of decline after openings reached a record high in September.

The Labor Department says the number of available jobs slipped 0.8 per cent to 5.88 million, down from 5.93 million in October. September's peak was 6.18 million.

Job openings are still 4.4 per cent higher than a year ago. With the economy expanding at a solid pace and businesses confident about future demand, hiring is likely to remain solid going forward.

Still, the drop off echoes last Friday's jobs report, which saw employers add 148,000 jobs in December. That is a decent total but lower than October and November job gains, which topped 200,000.

Economists forecast that hiring may slow this year as businesses struggle to find enough qualified workers.

