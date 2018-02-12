 Skip to main content

Walgreens makes takeover approach for U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen: report

A Walgreens logo is seen outside a store in New York, in this Sept. 18, 2013, file photo.

Mike Segar/Files/REUTERS

Reuters

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has made a takeover approach for U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Representatives of Walgreens' Chief Executive Stefano Pessina made "a high-level outreach" to representatives of Amerisource CEO Steven Collis several weeks ago, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two companies discussed the possibility of Walgreens buying the portion of Amerisource that it does not already own, the paper reported.

Walgreens owns about 26 per cent of Amerisource, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Walgreens and Amerisource were not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Amerisource shares rose 27 per cent in after-hours trading.

