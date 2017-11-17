Wells Fargo fires consumer-lending head Franklin Codel

Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday Franklin Codel, a senior executive vice-president and head of its consumer lending organization, has been dismissed, effective immediately.
Codel acted in a manner that was contrary to the company's policies during a communication he had with a former team member, Wells Fargo said.
The company said the dismissal did not pertain to sales practices.
