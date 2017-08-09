Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Wendy's Co restaurant is pictured in Monrovia, California November 4, 2015. (Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS)
A Wendy's Co restaurant is pictured in Monrovia, California November 4, 2015. (Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS)

Karina Dsouza

Bengaluru — Reuters

U.S. burger chain Wendy’s Co reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by higher franchise revenue and rental income.

The company swung to a net loss of $1.85-million or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $26.48-million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included $41.1-million in losses related to acquiring and selling some restaurants.

The company’s revenue fell 16.3 per cent to $320.34-million. Analysts on average had expected $301.7-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

