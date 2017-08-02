Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman. (Clay Enos / Warner Bros/AP Photo)
Wonder Woman lifts Time Warner’s second-quarter profit Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a better-than-expected 11.6 per cent jump in quarterly profit, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie Wonder Woman.

Revenue from its Warner Bros unit, which includes the movie business, rose 12.4 per cent to $2.99-billion, topping analysts’ average estimate of $2.90-billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

Wonder Woman, featuring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, grossed about $800-million worldwide through July 31, the company said on Wednesday.

Spurred by the smashing box-office success of the movie, Warner Bros recently announced a December 2019 date for a sequel.

Revenue from Home Box Office (HBO), known for hit fantasy show Game of Thrones, rose slightly to $1.48-billion. Analysts were expecting $1.51-billion, according to FactSet.

Net income attributable to Time Warner’s shareholders rose to $1.06-billion, or $1.34 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $952-million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.33 per share.

Revenue rose 5.4 per cent to $7.33-billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.19 per share and revenue of $7.3-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

