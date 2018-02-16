 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay

Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay

This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass.

Charles Krupa/AP

Reuters

Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Friday that former Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn was not entitled to severance payments or any other compensation.

Wynn, 76, resigned as CEO of the company earlier this month after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wynn, who denied the accusations, remains Wynn Resorts' largest shareholder and owns about 12 percent of the company. He had informed the company last week that he had no immediate plans of selling the company's shares that he owns.

Story continues below advertisement

Casino mogul Wynn's current healthcare coverage would be terminated at the end of this year, the casino company said in a regulatory filing, adding that his personal residence's lease at Wynn Las Vegas will terminate by June this year.

Last week, Wynn Resorts gave the top job to company veteran Matt Maddox.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.