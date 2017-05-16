Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3-billion of its common shares, ahead of the company’s pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

Shares in Yahoo, which has a 15 per cent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, were up 0.6 per cent at $50.15 in premarket trading.

Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo’s core internet properties last year for $4.83-billion in cash. It lowered the original offer by $350-million in February following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.

After the Verizon deal, Yahoo will be renamed Altaba, a holding company whose primary assets will be its stake in Alibaba and a 35.5 per cent stake in Yahoo Japan.

