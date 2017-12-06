Wal-Mart drops ‘Stores’ from name to shed brick-and-mortar image

Wal-Mart Stores Inc will be known as Walmart Inc, effective Feb. 1, the world's largest retailer said on Wednesday, as part of its efforts to rebrand itself as more than a brick and mortar store.

The name change highlights the company's online, pickup and delivery and mobile shopping capabilities.

"Our customers know us as Walmart and today they shop with us not only in our stores but online and with our app as well," Chief Executive Doug McMillon said.

Story continues below advertisement

The company, which has more than 11,600 stores around the world, will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'WMT'.