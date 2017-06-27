Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks during a discussion at The British Academy President's Lecture in London, Britain, June 27, 2017. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)
The Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks during a discussion at The British Academy President's Lecture in London, Britain, June 27, 2017. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)

Yellen says reforms have made financial system safer Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says banking reforms now in place have made the financial system safer, and the world should be able to avoid the type of devastating crisis that struck the global economy in 2008.

Speaking at the British Academy in London, Yellen says that the changes that have been implemented since 2008 have made the “system much safer and much sounder,” with banking regulators doing a better job searching for risks to financial stability.

She says that she would not go so far as to predict that the world will never be hit with another financial crisis, saying “probably that is going too far.” But she says that with the reforms now in place, the next crisis “hopefully, it won’t be in our lifetimes.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Softwood lumber tariffs ‘consistent’ with U.S. approach: Trudeau (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular