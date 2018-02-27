BMO, Scotiabank reap profits from international operations

Two Canadian banks reported higher first-quarter profits with distinctly international themes, extending a run of outsized returns for the country's largest lenders.

Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reaped rewards from continuing investments in expanded international divisions, both of which posted double-digit percentage growth in income and helped propel each bank's results beyond what markets expected.

For Scotiabank, which is putting the finishing touches on acquisitions in Chile and Colombia, 16-per-cent loan growth in Latin American operations helped push international profit 16 per cent higher, to $667-million.

Story continues below advertisement

And BMO's long-established U.S. arm grew even faster, as profit surged 24 per cent to $310-million thanks to a renewed focus on improving U.S. returns, as well as stronger commercial loan growth.

For some time, reaching deeper into foreign markets has been a vital way for Canadian banks operating in a highly consolidated domestic market to grow. Even as banks' core Canadian retail and commercial banking arms enjoyed smooth sailing in the first quarter, with profits rising by 9 to 17 per cent year over year among four banks that have reported so far, the most generous tailwinds came from outside Canada's borders thanks to robust global economic growth.

"We have the strongest momentum in U.S. [personal and commercial banking] that we've had in a very long time," said BMO chief executive officer Darryl White on a conference call. "We're indeed very confident in the future."

Peers at Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted sizable gains in U.S. banking profits last week.

At Scotiabank, which has concentrated its international efforts in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia, "we continue to see great potential," CEO Brian Porter told analysts on a Tuesday conference call.

In late November, Scotiabank struck a $2.9-billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in BBVA Chile, combining it with existing Chilean operations to create the country's third-largest non-state-owned bank. And in February, it bought Citigroup Inc.'s consumer and small business operations in Colombia, where Scotiabank expects growth will pick up in 2018.

And while Mr. Porter is "hopeful" that negotiators discussing changes to the North American free-trade agreement can hash out a modernized pact, he stressed that Mexico's other free-trade relationships leave the country "well-positioned to adjust to any NAFTA outcome."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For the quarter that ended Jan. 31, Scotiabank reported $2.25-billion in profit, or $1.86 a share, compared with $1.91-billion or $1.57 a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, Scotiabank earned $1.87 a share. Analysts polled by Bloomberg LP had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.68. But an accounting change from modifications to employee benefits boosted Scotiabank's earnings per share by 12 cents.

The bank also hiked its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 82 cents a share.

BMO's quarterly profit was dented by a one-time, non-cash $425-million charge to account for changes to U.S. tax laws passed late last year. Yet, BMO expects U.S. tax reform will increase the bank's profit by US$100-million this year and boost its annual earnings over the long term.

In 2017, BMO's Chicago-based U.S. operations contributed about a quarter of the bank's total earnings, and Mr. White has made growing that share a priority in the coming years. One key driver will be commercial loans, which make up the largest share of BMO's U.S. business, and which grew 7 per cent in the first quarter.

Chief financial officer Tom Flynn said in an interview that U.S. conditions feel "very constructive for us" and he expects "good growth over the balance of the year."

Story continues below advertisement

BMO reported profit of $973-million or $1.43 a share compared with $1.49-billion or $2.22 a year earlier. But overall results were skewed by the U.S. tax writedown as well as comparisons against earnings from the first quarter of 2017, which included $133-million in gains from sales of assets and loans.

Adjusted to exclude one-time items, BMO reported profit of $1.42-billion or $2.12 a share, and underlying net income grew 9 per cent. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg LP had expected adjusted share earnings of $2.06.

"All-in this appears to be a relatively solid quarter for BMO," said Steve Theriault, an analyst at Eight Capital Corp.

In Canada, residential mortgage growth showed signs of slowing as a new federal stress test on uninsured mortgages, introduced on Jan. 1, begins to drag on borrowing. BMO's mortgage portfolio grew only 2 per cent, as the bank reduces its reliance on third-party brokers.

Last week, a report from Standard & Poor's warned that more mortgage fraud could emerge in Canada's residential market as consumer debt and housing prices rise. But Scotiabank's head of Canadian banking, James O'Sullivan sought to quell concerns, saying there's no evidence of rising fraud at the bank even as underwriting standards get tougher.

"There's been an awful lot of progress made in just tightening the whole thing up," he said.

BMO's share price fell 1.4 per cent while Scotiabank's gained 1.4 per cent Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.