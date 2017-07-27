Mitel Networks Corp. has struck what could be its biggest deal in more than two years as it recovers from a failed move into the wireless business.

The Ottawa enterprise telecommunications firm said Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement to buy Sunnyvale, Calif.-based ShoreTel Inc. for $530-million (U.S.) in an all-cash deal, paying $7.50 a share for the Nasdaq-listed firm, a 28-per-cent premium over Wednesday’s close. The combined company will generate $1.3-billion in annual revenue and yield $60-million in cost synergies within two years, although Mitel chief financial officer Steve Spooner said the savings might eventually be higher.

Report Typo/Error