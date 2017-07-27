Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mitel Networks Corp. sign is seen in the distance behind the Ontario provincial flag in Ottawa. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
Mitel Networks Corp. sign is seen in the distance behind the Ontario provincial flag in Ottawa. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

Investors cheer as Mitel returns to familiar consolidating ways Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Mitel Networks Corp. has struck what could be its biggest deal in more than two years as it recovers from a failed move into the wireless business.

The Ottawa enterprise telecommunications firm said Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement to buy Sunnyvale, Calif.-based ShoreTel Inc. for $530-million (U.S.) in an all-cash deal, paying $7.50 a share for the Nasdaq-listed firm, a 28-per-cent premium over Wednesday’s close. The combined company will generate $1.3-billion in annual revenue and yield $60-million in cost synergies within two years, although Mitel chief financial officer Steve Spooner said the savings might eventually be higher.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Inside the Market: The worst investment mistake you can make and how to avoid it (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular