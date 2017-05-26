Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Venerable vitamin and supplements maker Jamieson Wellness Inc. of Toronto has filed a preliminary prospectus to go public, less than three years after private equity giant CCMP Capital Advisors bought the 95-year-old company for $300-million from journalist Eric Margolis. (venimo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Venerable vitamin and supplements maker Jamieson Wellness Inc. of Toronto has filed a preliminary prospectus to go public, less than three years after private equity giant CCMP Capital Advisors bought the 95-year-old company for $300-million from journalist Eric Margolis. (venimo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Another Canadian consumer brand is testing the public markets.

Venerable vitamin and supplements maker Jamieson Wellness Inc. of Toronto has filed a preliminary prospectus to go public, less than three years after private equity giant CCMP Capital Advisors bought the 95-year-old company for $300-million from journalist Eric Margolis, who had inherited it from his father, wealthy entrepreneur Henry Margolis, in 1989. The elder Mr. Margolis bought the company in the 1960s.

