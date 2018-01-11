 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Jean Coutu reports drop in third-quarter profit

Jean Coutu reports drop in third-quarter profit

A Jean Coutu pharmacy is seen in Ste. Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., on Sept. 27, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

The Jean Coutu Group Inc. reported a drop in its third-quarter profit compared with a year ago, weighed down by costs related to the sale of the company to Metro Inc. and changes affecting its generic drug business.

The pharmacy chain says it earned $42.1-million or 23 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 2 compared with a profit of $51.2-million or 28 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $758.9 million, down from $763.7-million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, Jean Coutu shareholders voted 99.9 per cent to a takeover offer by Metro in a stock-and-cash deal worth $4.5-billion or $24.50 per share.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Jean Coutu has a network of 419 franchised stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Sante and PJC Sante Beaute as well as Pro Doc Ltd., a manufacturer of generic drugs.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.