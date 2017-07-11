Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Jean Coutu store on Nun's Island in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
Jean Coutu Group is reporting higher first-quarter revenue but lower profit compared with last year, mostly because of its generic drug manufacturing division.

The Quebec-based pharmacy retailer had $45.5-million or 25 cents per share of net income in the quarter.

That’s down from $49-million or 27 cents per share in the comparable period last year.

Jean Coutu said the reduced profit was primarily due to a lower contribution from the Pro Doc’s generic drug business following a regulatory change that took effect in January.

Overall revenue increased to $750.4-million from $723.6-million a year earlier, mostly because of overall market growth.

The quarterly report was issued ahead of Jean Coutu’s annual meeting in Varennes, Que., at the company’s head office.

